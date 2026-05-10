'Salmokji: Whispering Water' Becomes First Korean Horror Film In 23 Years To Surpass 3 Million Moviegoers

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” may be on track to become the most-attended Korean horror film of all time!

On May 10, the Korean Film Council announced that “Salmokji: Whispering Water” had officially surpassed 3 million moviegoers. The film was originally released on April 8, meaning that it took less than 33 days to reach the milestone.

Earlier this week, “Salmokji: Whispering Water” overtook the hit 2018 movie “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” (which drew a total of 2.68 million moviegoers) to become the second most-attended Korean horror film in box office history.

At present, the only Korean horror film to record more admissions is the classic 2003 movie “A Tale of Two Sisters,” which drew 3.14 million moviegoers over the course of its run.

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” tells the story of a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the deep, dark water.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

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