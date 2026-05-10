Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Impress With Their Passionate Acting In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has taken viewers behind the scenes of the drama for episode 9!

The newly released making-of video begins with the actors experimenting with their portrayal, trying different enunciations to convey the gravity of the scene. IU and Byeon Woo Seok also film their hugging scenes multiple times until they perfect their movements smoothly.

Furthermore, despite Jo Jae Yoon’s chilling portrayal of his character, he shows a softer side with the cast, complimenting Gong Seung Yeon and telling IU that he is a fan and attended her concert.

After the scene where IU gets on her knees in tears, Chae Seo An shares, “I teared up slightly,” saying how she held her tears in for the sake of continuity. Lee Jae Won agrees, “My heart ached while watching through the monitor.” Chae Seo An adds that IU cried for all 10 takes.

Watch the cast’s passioante acting in the making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

Watch Now

Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

Watch Now