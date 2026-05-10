Watch: Gong Myoung Wows The 'Running Man' Cast With His Strength In New Preview

Gong Myoung will be appearing as a guest on next week’s episode of SBS’s “Running Man”!

The upcoming episode teases an intriguing new game that involves spending as much as possible with mysterious debit cards that are loaded with unknown amounts.

The teaser also introduces “Filing for Love” star Gong Myoung, who impresses the cast with his physical strength. In particular, the teaser hints at the “Running Man” cast playing the name-tag ripping game, with Gong Myoung showcasing his great strength in a struggle against Haha.

Watch the teaser below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki:

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Also watch Gong Myoung in his on-air drama “Filing for Love” below:

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