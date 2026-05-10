Watch: SHINee Announces June Comeback Schedule With Fun Teaser Film For 'Atmos'

Mark your calendars for SHINee’s return!

On May 11 at midnight KST, SHINee released a fun teaser film creatively announcing their schedule for their upcoming comeback with “Atmos.”

SHINee will release their sixth mini album “Atmos” on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the day after they wrap up their three-night concert “SHINee WORLD VIII: THE INVERT (The Trilogy I)” at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from May 29 to 31.

Check out SHINee’s new teaser image and schedule film for “Atmos” below!

Watch SHINee’s Minho in the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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