Watch: Red Velvet's Joy Reveals She's Studying For A Pet Grooming Certification In 'Home Alone' Preview

Red Velvet’s Joy is preparing to get a pet grooming certification!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”), Joy reveals that she has begun attending a pet grooming academy and is studying to obtain a certification.

Explaining why she began studying pet grooming, Joy says candidly, “If I wind up not being able to do this job [singing] in the future, I thought it would be good to have a skill set.”

After revealing that she’s been studying for two months now, Joy dives into trying to complete her first wig, but the task proves more difficult than she expected.

Joy then introduces her dog Haetnim before studying for her written exam, which is coming up in July.

Joy’s episode of “Home Alone” will air on May 15. In the meantime, check out the new preview below! (Joy first appears in the video at 1:23.)

Watch full episodes of “Home Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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