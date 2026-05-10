'Filing For Love' Approaches Double-Digit Ratings + 'We Are All Trying Here' Hits New High

Both tvN’s “Filing for Love” and JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” are on the rise!

On May 10, “Filing for Love” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of the romantic comedy jumped to an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent, nearly doubling its ratings from the night before.

Not only did “Filing for Love” take first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, but it was the most-watched show of any kind to air on cable on Sunday—and the second most-watched program overall.

“We Are All Trying Here” also achieved its highest ratings to date last night, when it rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent—marking the drama’s first time breaking out of the 2 percent range.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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