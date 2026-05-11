Lee Re Transforms Into A Snack Shop Owner Who Interferes With Fate In New Japanese Novel-Based Fantasy Film

The upcoming film “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” (literal title) has unveiled the first glimpse of Lee Re in character!

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Jeoncheondang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

Lee Re plays Yomi, the owner of Hwaangdang, who stirs jealousy and desire in people and disrupts fate. She is a key figure who opposes Hong Ja (Ra Mi Ran).

In the newly released stills, Lee Re captures the essence of the original character in her own style, delivering a strong on-screen presence. In particular, her all-black styling and cold gaze create a sense of tension, as if she can see straight through others.

With stills showing her grabbing a customer’s arm or making a meaningful facial expression, anticipation builds about what kind of events Yomi may set in motion.

An actress with 15 years of experience, Lee Re uses her strong acting skills to carefully portray a villain who is both flawed and quirky. Lee Re said, “While highlighting Yomi’s annoying yet hard-to-hate traits, I focused on the parts where I could naturally show my presence in the film.”

“Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” will hit theaters on May 29.

In the meantime, watch Lee Re in her film “IT’S OKAY!” below:

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