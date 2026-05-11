Watch: SEVENTEEN's Dino Confirmed To Make Solo Debut As His Alter Ego Picheolin

SEVENTEEN’s Dino will be making his highly-anticipated debut as Picheolin!

On May 11, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Picheolin will release his first mini album “吉BOARD” on August 3. The album name reinterprets the 1990s Korean street culture term “gilboard” by combining the Chinese character “吉” meaning “good fortune” with the English word “BOARD” to convey Picheolin’s resolve to turn the streets into a stage that the entire nation can enjoy.

Picheolin is a character that first appeared in SEVENTEEN’s 2021 fan meeting VCR and has continued to receive much love from fans. He is also the energetic producer and head of agency BOMG.

Check out the interview with Picheolin announcing his mini album below!

Also check out teaser photos below!

Picheolin’s first mini album “吉BOARD” will be released on August 3 at 6 p.m. KST. Are you excited for Picheolin’s debut? Stay tuned for updates!

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