Han Ji Eun, Hyun Bong Sik, Kim Sang Ho, And More Get Entangled Within Different Power Groups In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills featuring its splendid supporting cast!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The drama centers on the story of former National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), North Korean operative Bong Jae Soon (Oh Jung Se), who lost his memory after an unexpected accident, and gangster Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), who is pursuing Jung Ho Myung. All three are now on Yeongseon Island following an operation that failed 10 years ago.

The newly released stills feature a strong supporting cast of talented veteran actors including Han Ji Eun, Kim Sang Ho, Hyun Bong Sik, Shin Dong Mi, Lee Soon Won, Lee Han Wi, Kim Byung Ok, and Jung Suk Yong. The relationships between characters intertwined within police, organized crime, family, and power structures are expected to deliver both tension and human warmth.

Han Ji Eun plays Park Mi Kyung, a patrol officer at the Yeongseon Police Substation. She is a character who feels skeptical about corruption within the organization but never lets go of her sense of justice.

Kim Sang Ho takes on the role of Jo Seong Won, a team leader in the NIS’s anti-communist investigation unit. Although he possesses an excellent sense of intuition and a strong sense of justice, he is framed due to internal betrayal and ends up on the run. He later tracks the truth while hiding his identity for a long time and engages in a strong partnership with Jung Ho Myung.

Hyun Bong Sik appears as Yoo In Gu, the head of the Ingu faction. In the past, during his time with the Hwasan faction, he was overshadowed by Kang Beom Ryong and failed to make a name for himself, but he eventually grew into a core figure of the organization by leveraging his social skills. However, he lives in constant anxiety, fearing revenge from the disappeared Kang Beom Ryong and Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo).

Shin Dong Mi plays Ho Myung’s wife Kwon Oh Ran, portraying a realistic story of a married couple. As the daughter of the long-standing Ohran Restaurant, she is a character who endures the weight of reality amidst childcare, the family business, and her lethargic husband. The indifferent affection and lived-in chemistry typical of a long-married couple are expected to add warmth to the drama.

Lee Soon Won plays Geum Gang Sik, the second-in-command of the Ingu faction. He is a character who has solidified his position in the organization by relying on power rather than ability; while he is Yoo In Gu’s right-hand man, he also harbors ambitions to take that position one day.

Lee Han Wi takes on the role of CEO Kwon, the owner of Ohran Restaurant, showcasing a realistic father character who acts as the anchor for his family.

Kim Byung Ok appears as Hwang Hwa San, the boss of the Hwasan faction. Once called a legend in the organized crime world, he fell from grace after being framed for murder following a failed NIS operation. He places his final hope on Kang Beom Ryong and Ma Gong Bok, adding tension to the story.

Jung Suk Yong plays Ri Cheol Jin, the person in charge of the People’s Armed Forces’ special forces, and will act as a key figure who shakes up the board amidst power and desire.

The production team stated, “The quality of the project has been further elevated by the performances of actors such as Han Ji Eun, Kim Sang Ho, Hyun Bong Sik, and Shin Dong Mi. Please look forward to the synergy they will create with Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae as well as the character-driven performances full of individuality.”

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, check out a teaser for the drama below:

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Or watch Han Ji Eun in “Study Group”:

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