Watch: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, And Im Seong Jae Preview Their Roles In “The WONDERfools” Introduction Video

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” has released a new video featuring its cast introducing their characters!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.

In the newly released video, Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, and Im Seong Jae offer brief introductions to their roles.

Park Eun Bin, who plays Eun Chae Ni, commented, “She’s the granddaughter of the owner of Hearty House. But instead of her name Eun Chae Ni, everyone in Haeseong City knows her as ‘Trainwreck.’” She added, “She gains the ability of teleportation. Not only can she teleport, she’s also tied to a crucial secret that pushes the narrative forward.”

Cha Eun Woo, who plays Lee Un Jeong, said, “The character Un Jeong is specially assigned to Haeseong City as a civil servant.” He explained his superpower: “He has the power of telekinesis, which means he can lift objects or hurl them however he pleases.”

Choi Dae Hoon plays Son Gyeong Hun, who describes himself as “a grandmaster grumbler and a professional interloper” and “the king of complaints, an expert at pointing fingers.” He added, “After a strange incident with Chae Ni and Ro Bin (Im Seong Jae), he gains the ability to stick to things. Put simply, he becomes human flypaper.”

Im Seong Jae, who plays Kang Ro Bin, remarked, “As I’m sure you’ll all see, Ro Bin is a cutie, and he works at Chae Ni’s grandmother’s restaurant Hearty House.” He explained his superpower: “Through a series of events, he suddenly gains superpower-like strength. But he doesn’t know exactly what triggers it, so he trains under his master Un Jeong and is enlightened.”

Watch the full video below!

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

Watch Now

Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

Watch Now