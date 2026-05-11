Son Hyun Joo Is A Cool-Headed Chairman Who Swaps Souls With A Soccer Player In “Reborn Rookie”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared new stills featuring Son Hyun Joo!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Kang Yong Ho is a legendary figure who raised Choi Sung Group from 20th place to the top 10 among Korea’s conglomerates through his bold, risk-taking spirit, even amid numerous crises such as the IMF financial crisis and the oil shock. Despite constant rivalry and opposition from his half-siblings, he has led the group with unwavering determination and a cool-headed, rational management philosophy.

Above all, he strictly applies his performance-oriented values even to his own family, placing both his daughter and son in fierce competition over succession to the company.

However, Kang Yong Ho’s life changes completely after an unexpected accident. When he opens his eyes, he finds himself in the body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun. With no shares in the company and now working as an intern at Choi Sung Group, he begins a new battle to reclaim his position as chairman.

The newly released stills showcase the charismatic daily life of Chairman Kang Yong Ho. From his image as a cool-headed businessman to his intense hobby of racing, the photos highlight his diverse charms, heightening anticipation for the drama.

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Son Hyun Joo in “Your Honor” below:

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