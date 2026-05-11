Byeon Woo Seok Named New Ambassador For BVLGARI

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has been selected as a new ambassador for the Italian Roman high jewelry brand BVLGARI!

On May 11, BVLGARI announced the news, stating, “Byeon Woo Seok’s sophisticated visuals, unparalleled presence, and the sincere attitude he has shown through his projects deeply resonate with the artistic and creative values of the Maison.”

In the pictorial released alongside the announcement of his ambassadorship, Byeon Woo Seok perfectly showcases BVLGARI’s iconic items with his own unique sensibility.

Byeon Woo Seok shared his thoughts, saying, “I am very delighted to be working with BVLGARI. I am deeply drawn to the beautiful, bold creativity and the profound heritage of the Maison. Through my upcoming activities as an ambassador, I want to fully convey those values to many people.”

Byeon Woo Seok plans to embark on a diverse global journey with BVLGARI. The actor is currently is receiving great love for his captivating performance in the drama “Perfect Crown” which is set to conclude on May 16.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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