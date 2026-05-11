Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Pursue Different Suspects In The Same Serial Murder Case In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) suspected both brothers, Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee) and Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung), after Park Ae Sook’s (Hwang Eun Ho) handbag was found at a bookstore.

However, it was later revealed that Lee Ki Beom, who had been identified as the main suspect, gave a false confession after being confined, assaulted, and threatened.

Kang Tae Joo then sought out Im Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan), who had witnessed the detectives’ illegal arrest, and asked him to testify. Just as there was brief hope that Lee Ki Beom might clear his name, Kang Tae Joo became confused after realizing that Kang Soon Young’s (Seo Ji Hye) eyewitness account of the suspect, along with radioactive isotope test results, both matched Im Seok Man.

The newly released stills preview the diverging fates of longtime neighborhood friends Lee Ki Beom and Im Seok Man, who has emerged as a second suspect.

In a police interview room, Kang Tae Joo and Im Seok Man sit facing each other, creating a tense atmosphere. Kang Tae Joo’s eyes appear sharp, as if he is trying to see through the other man, while Im Seok Man’s expression shows a sense of injustice and frustration.

In more stills, Lee Ki Beom is seen wearing a prison uniform and handcuffs. Escorted by correctional officers as he steps out of a transport vehicle, he arrives at a prosecutor’s office interview room where Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) is waiting.

Cha Si Young appears visibly anxious and unsettled, while Lee Ki Beom presents a stark contrast with a hollow expression marked by lingering resentment and hostility.

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” airs on May 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

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