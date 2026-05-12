BTS’s Jungkook Talks About “ARIRANG” World Tour, His Love For The Stage, And More

BTS’ Jungkook recently posed for a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

The shoot was a collaboration with Swiss high-end watchmaker Hublot, for which Jungkook serves as a global brand ambassador.

In the accompanying interview, Jungkook shared his thoughts on the shoot, saying, “I really liked everything about this shoot—the atmosphere, the timing, the pace. I’ve always found pictorial shoots somewhat difficult, and I never really get used to them. But this shoot with Bazaar will remain a fun memory for me.”

Regarding BTS’ ongoing world tour “ARIRANG,” which kicked off last month at Goyang Stadium, Jungkook commented, “It had been a really long time since our last concert, and because we put so much effort and care into preparing for it, I didn’t feel any particular nervousness or worry. Still, it felt like I had briefly stepped into another world.”

He continued, “Right now, I’m staying up at night excitedly thinking about traveling on tour and meeting audiences around the world. I definitely feel most like myself when I’m on stage, hearing the crowd cheer while I dance and sing. When my throat hurts, I’m drenched in sweat, and everything feels chaotic—strangely, that’s when I feel most alive.

When asked about the similarities between himself and Hublot’s artistic vision, he replied, “I think we kind of share a similar artistic style. I’m someone who acts more with my heart than my head, so I’m not exactly sure why, but I feel a strange connection with the brand. Instead of focusing on explaining things logically, both of us seem to focus more on expressing the feeling and atmosphere of a moment.”

Jungkook’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the June issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

In the meantime, watch BTS’s film “BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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