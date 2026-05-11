Go Doo Shim, Yoon Byung Hee, Jo Bok Rae, And Park Ye Young Shine With Scene-Stealing Chemistry In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills spotlighting its standout supporting cast!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Alongside leads Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin, Go Doo Shim, Yoon Byung Hee, Jo Bok Rae, and Park Ye Young are injecting the drama with warmth, humor, and lively chemistry.

Veteran actress Go Doo Shim anchors the drama as Song Hak Daek, the person responsible for helping Matthew Lee settle into the village. Not only does she warmly welcome outsider Dam Ye Jin, but she also takes on the role of an amusing “Cupid” between the bickering leads, adding warmth and humor that keep viewers smiling.

Yoon Byung Hee shines as Kang Moo Won, Matthew Lee’s loyal admirer, effortlessly balancing comedy and sincerity. His unwavering support and over-the-top gestures toward the principled Matthew Lee create hilariously chaotic chemistry that has become one of the drama’s key comedic highlights.

Meanwhile, Jo Bok Rae adds even more fun as mushroom farm foreman Park Kwang Mo, a countryside YouTuber with only seven subscribers. His deadpan delivery and charming regional dialect performance further elevate the drama’s comedy.

Park Ye Young has also captivated viewers as home shopping PD Eom Sung Mi. From commanding the fast-paced broadcast set with fiery energy to showing unwavering loyalty toward her best friend Dam Ye Jin—and even teasing an unexpected romance line—she skillfully navigates a wide range of emotions while embodying the charm of the ultimate supportive coworker.

“Sold Out on You” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Doo Shim in “The One and Only”:

Watch Now

Source (1)