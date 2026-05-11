INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun To Make Big Screen Debut In New Crime-Action Film 'The Guardian'

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun will be starring in an upcoming crime-action film!

On May 11, Nam Woo Hyun’s agency shared that he will star as the lead character Park Do Joon in the new film “The Guardian.”

“The Guardian” tells the story of Do Joon, a young man who once dreamed of becoming a national taekwondo athlete, as he fights against the clock to rescue his mother Mi Jin after she is kidnapped by the Philippines’ largest criminal organization.

Filmed entirely on location in Manila, the movie is set to showcase exotic scenery alongside intense action sequences.

Nam Woo Hyun plays Park Do Joon, who gave up his dream of joining the national taekwondo team and settled in the Philippines for the sake of his mother. Although he still carries regrets about abandoning his dream, Do Joon remains a man driven by loyalty and justice. In a desperate attempt to save his mother, he transforms into a fearless fighter willing to risk his life.

Actress Park Eun Hye will play his mother Kim Mi Jin, while Han Jae Suk will star as the ruthless crime boss Cha Dong Chul.

“The Guardian” is set to hit theaters this June.

In the meantime, watch Nam Woo Hyun in “Hi! School – Love On”:

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