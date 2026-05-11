Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Balance Fun And Professionalism On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shown a closer look at the set of the drama!

The newly released making-of video begins with Byeon Woo Seok jokingly saying, “I got dumped!” talking about his character Ian. When asked how they feel, Byeon Woo Seok explains, “She hugged me so sweetly, but she broke up with me when I was having a really hard time, so she felt even more lovable.” IU chimes in, “She knows how to push and pull?” IU and Byeon Woo Seok further mention that the scene could be another addition to beautiful breakup scenes in K-drama history.

During the kiss scene, IU and Byeon Woo Seok get creative with their movements, practicing how to step back towards the desk. When the director instructs them to take off their outerwear as they walk back, Byeon Woo Seok suggests to IU, “Do you want to try untying the ribbon?” Although their movements are difficult to coordinate at first, the two eventually pull of a beautiful kiss scene.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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