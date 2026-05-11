Update: Jay Park And LNGSHOT Reveal Tracklist For Collab Mixtape "4SHOBOIZ Vol. 2: 4SHOVILLE"
Updated May 12 KST:
The tracklist has been revealed for Jay Park and LNGSHOT’s upcoming mixtape “4SHOBOIZ Vol. 2: 4SHOVILLE”!
Original Article:
Jay Park and LNGSHOT are here with a collaboration music video!
On May 11 at 6 p.m. KST, Jay Park and LNGSHOT pre-released the music video for “4SHO 4SHO” from their upcoming mixtape “4SHOBOIZ Vol. 2: 4SHOVILLE.”
Together under the name 4SHOBOIZ, Jay Park and LNGSHOT showcase their synergy, capturing their energetic and free-spirited vibes.
Watch the music video below!
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