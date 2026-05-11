SBS “K-EXPO Inkigayo In Paris” Unveils First Artist Lineup

SBS’s “K-EXPO Inkigayo in Paris” has revealed its first lineup of performers!

On May 11, SBS announced that SHINee’s Taemin and NCT WISH will be joining the lineup for “K-EXPO Inkigayo in Paris,” a special event commemorating the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France.

The event is set to take place on June 17, 2026, at Palais des Congrès de Paris. Ticket sales are scheduled to open on May 19.

Stay tuned for more lineup announcements!