Watch: Hwang Jung Min And Zo In Sung Investigate Mysterious Sighting In Village In New Film “HOPE”

The upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled its first preview clip!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the head of the Hopo Port branch police office located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After hearing news of a tiger sighting from local youths, the entire village is thrown into a state of emergency as they encounter an unbelievable reality. The film is helmed by director Na Hong Jin, who received rave reviews for masterpieces including “The Chaser,” “The Yellow Sea,” and “The Wailing.”

The clip begins with Hopo Port police substation chief Bum Seok and local villager Sung Ki (Zo In Sung) responding after hearing reports from neighborhood youths that a tiger has appeared in the village.

Pointing toward a vague figure in the distance, Sung Ki says, “It’s over there,” while Bum Seok stares down the road and replies, “That thing happens to be dead in the middle of the street?”

Bum Seok then notices the hunting rifles carried by the local youths and questions them about the weapons. After they explain that the guns were properly registered, he orders them to come by the station later with the firearms.

The identity of the mysterious “thing” the two men are staring at is never revealed in the clip. Similarly, although the film’s exact time period has not been disclosed, the police car and Bum Seok’s uniform suggest a setting earlier than the present day.

Watch the trailer with English Subtitles below:

The film will compete for the Palme d’Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which opens on May 12.

Following its world premiere at Cannes, “HOPE” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea this summer.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

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Also check out Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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