IVE’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Deepfake Content
IVE’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment has provided an update on its ongoing legal response against malicious online activity targeting the group.
On May 11, STARSHIP Entertainment released a statement addressing its continued legal action against individuals involved in spreading defamatory and harmful content about IVE members, including the creation and distribution of deepfake materials.
The agency stated that it has filed criminal complaints against malicious posts across various online communities and social media platforms based on fan reports and its own monitoring efforts.
Read the agency’s full statement below:
Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.
We are continuously taking legal action against individuals who create and distribute malicious content targeting our artist IVE (ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO), including defamation, the spread of false information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, insults, invasion of privacy, and other forms of malicious slander.
Such conduct is clearly unlawful and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances or justified for any reason. We make it clear that we will not show leniency or make exceptions in these matters and will hold all responsible parties fully accountable to the maximum extent permitted by law.
In this instance as well, based on reports from fans and materials collected through our own monitoring, we have filed criminal complaints with investigative authorities regarding malicious posts across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), DC Inside, Naver, Daum Cafe, Nate Pann, Instiz, TheQoo, MLB Park, FM Korea, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. These posts have been submitted as evidence in criminal proceedings, regardless of whether they have been deleted, set to private, or whether accounts have been changed or deactivated.
We have also secured substantial evidence of activities such as the creation and dissemination of malicious rumors and false information about our artists, as well as posts that ridicule, defame, or contain sexually explicit content, along with the production and distribution of manipulated materials such as deepfakes. We will continue to pursue strict legal measures, including both criminal complaints and civil claims, without leniency.
Thank you.