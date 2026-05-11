IVE’s Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts And Deepfake Content

IVE’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment has provided an update on its ongoing legal response against malicious online activity targeting the group.

On May 11, STARSHIP Entertainment released a statement addressing its continued legal action against individuals involved in spreading defamatory and harmful content about IVE members, including the creation and distribution of deepfake materials.

The agency stated that it has filed criminal complaints against malicious posts across various online communities and social media platforms based on fan reports and its own monitoring efforts.

Read the agency’s full statement below: