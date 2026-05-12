Yoo Seon Ho Confirmed To Leave “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”

Yoo Seon Ho is leaving “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.”

On May 12, the production team announced, “Yoo Seon Ho will be graduating from ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ He will personally share his final farewell with viewers during the May 31 broadcast.”

During his final filming, Yoo Seon Ho described “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” as “everything from my 20s.” He added, “Traveling all over the country was a priceless experience I will never forget.”

As he spent his final night with the cast, Yoo Seon Ho also shared heartfelt thoughts. “My journey on ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ has come to an end, but I’m so happy and grateful to have gained dependable older brothers who will stay in my life forever,” he said.

He also thanked viewers, saying, “I’m grateful to the viewers who loved me even though I was nobody special.”

Yoo Seon Ho joined “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” in December 2022. As the first cast member born in the 2000s in the show’s history, he brought youthful energy and an honest charm to the program. He entertained viewers with his “foodie brothers” chemistry alongside Moon Se Yoon and his “weakest duo” chemistry with DinDin. His innocence as the youngest member and his unpredictable personality also brought fresh energy to the show.

The production team said, “We sincerely thank Yoo Seon Ho for helping the program shine over the years through his youthful energy. We will continue to support him as he shows even more sides of himself as an actor.”

“2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” airs every Sunday at 6:10 p.m. KST.

Wishing Yoo Seon Ho all the best in his future activities!

Watch Yoo Seon Ho in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” on Viki:

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