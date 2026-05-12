Lee Jun Young Hardly Seems Like A New Hire In Upcoming Drama “Reborn Rookie”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared new stills featuring Lee Jun Young!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Promising soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun is involved in an unexpected accident that causes him to swap bodies with Choi Sung Group Chairman Kang Yong Ho. Kang Yong Ho, in turn, returns to the company he built through years of hard work as an intern.

Newly released stills show Hwang Jun Hyun displaying a bold demeanor that seems hard to believe for a first day on the job.

He is seen sitting in a conference room, staring intently with a sharp gaze.

Even when facing his supervisor, he does not hide his discomfort, showing an unsettling presence.

He is also shown cautiously peering through door cracks while moving freely around various parts of the company. His bold behavior teases what he will do inside Choi Sung Group.

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

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