Watch: Nam Woo Hyun Fights To Save His Kidnapped Mother In New Film “The Guardian” Teaser

Upcoming film “The Guardian” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“The Guardian” tells the story of Do Joon, a young man who once dreamed of becoming a national taekwondo athlete, as he fights against the clock to rescue his mother Mi Jin after she is kidnapped by the Philippines’ largest criminal organization.

Nam Woo Hyun plays Park Do Joon, a son who has given up his dreams and settled in the Philippines. He is a loyal character with a strong sense of justice and risks his life to rescue his kidnapped mother.

Park Eun Hye plays Kim Mi Jin, a former successful Korean businesswoman in the Philippines who fell from grace due to a gambling addiction and became the target of a criminal organization. She portrays strong maternal instincts under extreme circumstances.

Han Jae Suk joins the cast as Cha Dong Chul, a cold-blooded villain who threatens the mother and son, and leader of the largest Korean criminal organization in the Philippines. He heightens the film’s tension with ruthless charisma, setting up a fierce confrontation with Nam Woo Hyun’s character. Actors Kim Ok Joo, Kim Ji Oh, and Filipino star Yassi Pressman also join the cast.

The poster features the powerful tagline, “The final game my mother is caught in, I will end it,” while highlighting the tangled relationships among the three central characters.

The accompanying trailer highlights Do Joon’s fast, hard-hitting action as he quickly overpowers opponents, while capturing the conspiracy of a large criminal organization with brisk pacing, promising a thrilling sense of catharsis.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Guardian” is set to hit theaters on June 17.

In the meantime, watch Nam Woo Hyun in “Hi! School – Love On”:

Watch Now

Source (1)