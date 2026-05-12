Ra Mi Ran Is A Warm-Hearted Magical Snack Shop Owner In New Japanese Novel-Based Fantasy Film

The upcoming film “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” (literal title) has unveiled new stills featuring Ra Mi Ran!

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Jeoncheondang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

Ra Mi Ran plays Hong Ja, the owner of Jecheondang, who gives special snacks to people with different worries and personal stories.

Newly released stills show Ra Mi Ran’s transformed look, featuring a grand hanbok and silver hair. With a strong resemblance to the original character and an added sense of mystery, she has a distinctive on-screen presence.

In more stills, she shows a friendly side by offering warm smiles to customers, while also showing a more human charm through her signature cheerful facial expressions.

In contrast, the mood shifts sharply in the stills where she faces Yomi (Lee Re), the owner of her rival shop Hwaangdang. Instead of a gentle demeanor, she displays a cold charisma that builds tension and teases their relationship in the story.

Behind this carefully crafted visual transformation was Ra Mi Ran’s meticulous effort. She continued filming for long hours while wearing a wig weighing about 3 kilograms and multiple layers of hanbok, and she went through an average makeup process of about 2 hours and 30 minutes each time.

Ra Mi Ran said, “Hong Ja is already a character familiar to many readers, so I felt a lot of pressure. I wanted to portray a Korean-style Hong Ja by blending my own warm and approachable image.” She continued, “The moment I stepped onto the Jeoncheondang set with silver hair and a hanbok, it felt like I had entered a fairy-tale world.”

“Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 29.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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