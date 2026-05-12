Shin Ye Eun Transforms Into A Caring Nurse With A Hidden Secret In “Doctor On The Edge”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has released new stills featuring Shin Ye Eun!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The newly released stills depict Yook Ha Ri, a mysterious nurse who returns to her hometown of Pyeondong. Her bright smile hints at the caring and attentive side of a perfect nurse who stays by her patients’ sides, while also revealing her cheerful and easygoing personality.

On the other hand, her worried and troubled expression heightens curiosity about the hidden secret behind Yook Ha Ri’s sudden decision to quit a prestigious university hospital and return to her hometown.

On why she chose to star in the drama, Shin Ye Eun shared, “The concept of a public health doctor felt unique, and all of the residents of Pyeondong were charming and multidimensional. I felt that the warm episodes—filled with laughter and the process of healing one another—would resonate with many viewers.”

She also described her character, saying, “She’s someone so full of love that she could even seem overly nosy, yet she is both gentle and strong. I wanted to blend my own qualities with Ha Ri’s charms to create a character viewers would love.”

She continued, “Ha Ri is a character who has to show a wide range of emotions in a short amount of time and undergo significant emotional shifts. I focused on expressing those diverse feelings harmoniously and staying locked into Ha Ri’s emotional arc.”

Lastly, Shin Ye Eun added, “I wanted to portray the warmth and professional skill of a real nurse. I sought advice, asked questions, watched related videos, and listened to real-life experiences to get closer to understanding the nursing profession,” heightening anticipation for the drama.

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)