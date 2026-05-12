Park Hae Soo Grabs Lee Hee Joon By The Collar In Explosive Confrontation In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, the truth behind Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee’s) death after he was cleared of false accusations, as well as the identity of serial killer Lee Yong Woo, which had been hidden for 30 years, were revealed. While Lim Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan), who was newly identified as a suspect, was arrested, the recently released Lee Ki Beom died on his way home. The cause of death was revealed to be organ damage and sepsis resulting from assault and torture. Moreover, the revelation that Lee Ki Beom already knew the true identity of his older brother Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung) further heightened the tension.

In the newly released photos, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) grabs Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) by the collar and glares at him with eyes full of rage. Cha Si Young, however, stares back at Kang Tae Joo without wavering, creating a tense atmosphere.

In a previously released preview for the upcoming episode, Kang Tae Joo was seen crying out in anger, saying, “Are you even human? How could you pin those kinds of charges on me?” This raises curiosity about where the relationship between the two men—which had been going back and forth between cooperation and betrayal—is headed.

More stills show Jang Myung Do (Jeon Jae Hong) and Do Hyung Gu (Kim Eun Woo) conducting an on-site investigation for the seventh case. The photo in which they force the physically weakened Lim Seok Man to climb over the victim’s wall hints at the detectives’ excessive investigation methods. Will Lim Seok Man become another scapegoat, just like Lee Ki Beom?

The production team stated, “In Episode 8 of ‘The Scarecrow,’ the conflict between Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young spirals out of control following Lee Ki Beom’s death,” adding, “The investigation surrounding the new suspect Lim Seok Man will also unfold in an unexpected direction.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” airs on May 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)