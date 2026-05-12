Watch: Otani Ryohei And Jin Young Form Unexpected Connection Through Swapped Letters In New Film 'Mr. Shota’s Last Business Trip'

Upcoming film “Mr. Shota’s Last Business Trip” has unveiled a new teaser and poster!

“Mr. Shota’s Last Business Trip” tells the story of two men—Shota (Otani Ryohei) and Dae Sung (Jin Young), whose lives unfold across Korea and Japan after they accidentally swap their respective resignation letter and love letter.

The newly released poster features Shota and Dae Sung unexpectedly crossing paths at a ramen restaurant. Shota is captured with a thoughtful expression alongside the phrase, “Please deliver my resignation letter.”

Dae Sung conveys his longing for his girlfriend and his complicated emotions with the caption, “Then, you have to deliver my letter.” The contrasting gazes and emotions of the two men foreshadow a connection that begins when their resignation letter and love letter get mixed up. The poster also captures the warm and tranquil atmosphere of Enoshima, Japan.

The accompanying teaser gives a glimpse of the encounter between Shota and Dae Sung. Shota asks Dae Sung for a favor related to delivering a letter. In one scene, Dae Sung delivers Shota’s letter to a woman who appears upset after reading it. In another, Dae Sung asks Shota how his business trip was, to which Shota replies, “It felt like I was traveling.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Mr. Shota’s Last Business Trip” is slated to hit theaters on May 27.

Until then, watch Jin Young in “You Are the Apple of My Eye” with subtitles below:

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