fromis_9 Confirmed To Make July Comeback With Full-Length Album

fromis_9 will be making a comeback this summer!

On May 12, OSEN reported that fromis_9 is preparing for a comeback in July.

In response to the report, the group’s agency ASND shared, “fromis_9 will be making a comeback with a full-length album in July. Since they are returning with a studio album for the first time in a while, we are putting great care into creating a high-quality release. Please look forward to new music that captures fromis_9’s unique energy and color.”

This will mark fromis_9’s first full-length album in approximately three years since the release of their first studio album “Unlock My World” in 2023.

Are you excited for fromis_9’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

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