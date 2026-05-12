ILLIT's 'MAMIHLAPINATAPAI' Becomes Their 1st Album To Enter Top 26 Of Billboard 200

ILLIT is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their latest release!

On May 12 local time, Billboard announced that ILLIT had achieved their highest ranking yet on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. ILLIT’s new mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, marking their first time entering the top 50.

“MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” is ILLIT’s fourth album to enter the Billboard 200, following “SUPER REAL ME” (which peaked at No. 93), “I’LL LIKE YOU” (No. 94), and “bomb” (No. 171).

Outside of the Billboard 200, ILLIT topped three Billboard charts this week: the group re-entered the Emerging Artists chart at No. 1, while “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” debuted at No. 1 on both the World Albums chart and the Top Dance Albums chart.

“MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s new title track “It’s Me” debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, No. 55 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 104 on the Global 200.

Finally, ILLIT re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 26, marking their fourth non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to ILLIT!