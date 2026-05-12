Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Becomes Both Singers' First Top 10 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala have scored their first top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100!

This week, Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab remix of “Dracula” soared to a new peak of No. 10 on the Hot 100 (which ranks the most popular songs in the United States), making it both singer’s first song ever to enter the top 10 of the chart.

With this achievement, Jennie has joined Rosé as the second member of BLACKPINK to reach the top 10 of the Hot 100 as a soloist. Rosé previously hit No. 3 on the chart with her Bruno Mars collab “APT.” last year.

As a result, BLACKPINK has become the fifth all-female group to have two different members break the top 10 of the Hot 100 as soloists, following Destiny’s Child (Beyonçe and Kelly Rowland), Fifth Harmony (Camila Cabello and Normani), The Go-Go’s (Belinda Carlisle and Jane Wiedlin), and The Runaways (Lita Ford and Joan Jett).

Outside of the Hot 100, “Dracula” took No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart this week.

“Dracula” also rose to a new peak of No. 18 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and a new peak of No. 23 on the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!

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