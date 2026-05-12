May Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between April 13 and May 13.

Byeon Woo Seok, who is currently stealing hearts in “Perfect Crown,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,363,025. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Grand Prince Ian,” “Perfect Crown,” and “Mailbox” (his new fandom name), while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “model,” and “advertise.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.78 percent positive reactions.

Park Ji Hoon, who just began starring in the highly-anticipated new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,999,640.

Kim Jae Won, who recently made viewers swoon in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” ranked third for May with a brand reputation index of 5,032,801.

Kim Hye Yoon came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,343,217, while “Yumi’s Cells 3” star Kim Go Eun rounded out the top five with a score of 4,232,645.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Start watching “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

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