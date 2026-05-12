May Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 12, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between April 13 and May 13.

Byeon Woo Seok, who is currently stealing hearts in “Perfect Crown,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 9,363,025. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Grand Prince Ian,” “Perfect Crown,” and “Mailbox” (his new fandom name), while his highest-ranking related terms included “handsome,” “model,” and “advertise.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.78 percent positive reactions.

Park Ji Hoon, who just began starring in the highly-anticipated new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,999,640.

Kim Jae Won, who recently made viewers swoon in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” ranked third for May with a brand reputation index of 5,032,801.

Kim Hye Yoon came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,343,217, while “Yumi’s Cells 3” star Kim Go Eun rounded out the top five with a score of 4,232,645.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Kim Jae Won
  4. Kim Hye Yoon
  5. Kim Go Eun
  6. IU
  7. Lee Sang Yi
  8. Ha Jung Woo
  9. Go Youn Jung
  10. Koo Kyo Hwan
  11. Gong Seung Yeon
  12. Woo Do Hwan
  13. Ha Ji Won
  14. Jeon So Young
  15. Nana
  16. Yoo Yeon Seok
  17. Chae Won Bin
  18. Park Bo Young
  19. Kang Mina
  20. Ju Ji Hoon
  21. Noh Sang Hyun
  22. Go Soo
  23. Esom
  24. Yoo Su Bin
  25. Ahn Hyo Seop
  26. Baek Sun Ho
  27. Park Hae Joon
  28. Im Soo Jung
  29. Jung E Chan
  30. Park Hae Soo

Start watching “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Hyo Seop
Baek Sun Ho
Byeon Woo Seok
Chae Won Bin
Esom
Go Soo
Go Youn Jung
Gong Seung Yeon
Ha Ji Won
Ha Jung Woo
Im Soo Jung
IU
Jeon So Young
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung E Chan
Kang Mina
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jae Won
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Sang Yi
Nana
Noh Sang Hyun
Park Bo Young
Park Hae Joon
Park Hae Soo
Park Ji Hoon
Woo Do Hwan
Yoo Su Bin
Yoo Yeon Seok

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