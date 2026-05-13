Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, And More Are Surrounded By Mysterious Substance In Poster For New Film 'Colony'

The upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled a new poster!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms.

The newly released poster features Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo), and Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan) surrounded by an unidentified mucus-like substance. Each character’s expression conveys different emotions, including desperation to survive, determination to uncover the truth behind the incident, and an unreadable air of mystery. The strange substance framing the characters also raises question about its nature and its possible connection to the outbreak.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While you wait, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

And watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

Watch Now

Source (1)