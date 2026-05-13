Watch: Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun’s Office Romance “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Announces Premiere Date With Glimpse Of Script Reading

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is gearing up for its premiere!

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” follows Ji Yoon, a seventh-year office worker stuck in a career slump, who chooses her prickly boss, Si Woo, as the “lesser evil” to avoid the “worst.” Together, they grow to become each other’s irreplaceable “best.”

Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon, Won Gyu Bin, and more were present at the script reading.

Seo In Guk plays the cold and principled Kang Si Woo who is Cha Ji Yoon’s direct boss. A sensitive and prickly man, Kang Si Woo’s nickname is “3 No Man” because he has no smiles, no people near him, and no apologies to be given. However, beneath his cold exterior is a humane individual, which Seo In Guk portrayed three-dimensionally.

Park Ji Hyun will transform into longtime employee Cha Ji Yoon, who has been at the company for seven years and has become worn down by reality. The actress is set to showcase realistic and lively acting through her subtle attention to details and expressions.

Furthermore, Kang Mina will play employee Yoon No Ah, Choi Kyung Hoon will take on the role of band vocalist Jo Ga Eul, and Won Gyu Bin will portray college student Lee Jae In.

The production team shared, “This was a time where we were able to confirm synergy beyond expectations through the perfect chemistry of the actors and the solid script. We will greet viewers with a realistic story that any employee can relate to and a heart-fluttering romance, so please look forward to it a lot.”

Watch the script reading take place below:

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.” Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich” below:

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