Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, And More Confirmed For New Fantasy Romance Drama 'Dive Into You'

Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, and Moon Seung You will star in the upcoming drama “Dive Into You”!

“Dive Into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

Kim Ji Yeon takes on the role of Yoon Ha Na, a top actress who has conquered not only South Korea but all of Asia. After accidentally swapping bodies with her brother and traveling back in time, Ha Na is a courageous character who risks everything to save her first love Jung Woo Jae, who died while protecting her.

Park Seo Ham plays Jung Woo Jae, the first love whom Yoon Ha Na desperately wants to save. Once a promising judo athlete, Woo Jae is now a prickly and blunt bodyguard, but he is the kindest man in the world to his long-time friend Yoon Ha Na. Viewers are curious to see Park Seo Ham’s portrayal of Woo Jae, a pure-hearted man whose dream and happiness is to protect the woman he loves.

Jang Se Hyuk transforms into Yoon Ha Ru, Yoon Ha Na’s twin brother and a national judo athlete. A gold medalist with a confident attitude and witty speaking skills, Ha Ru suddenly finds himself dropped into the past while inhabiting his younger sister’s body. Attention is focused on Jang Se Hyuk’s transformation as he depicts the chaotic daily life of Ha Ru, who has crash-landed in the past with his sister’s body and face.

Meanwhile, Moon Seung You will deliver a charismatic performance as Son Ye Rang, the CEO of Yoon Ha Na’s agency and Yoon Ha Ru’s girlfriend. Ye Rang is a person of wealth, ability, keen insight, and boldness, but she possesses a surprising charm in that she becomes infinitely soft toward her boyfriend Ha Ru. Curiosity is growing to see a new side of Moon Seung You as she delicately expresses the contrast between Son Ye Rang’s fiery, strong exterior and her vulnerable inner self.

“Dive Into You” is set to kick off filming. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, check out Kim Ji Yeon in “The Haunted Palace”:

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Also check out Park Seo Ham in “Our Universe”:

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