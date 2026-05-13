Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Lead Both Ordinary And Dangerous Lives In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills of Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The drama tells the story of three men whose bodies have grown old and worn, but whose loyalty and instincts remain strong.

Shin Ha Kyun, who plays Jung Ho Myung in the drama, has earned a reputation for subtle emotional acting and strong immersion in his roles. With unmatched expressiveness that alternates between normalcy and madness, he leaves a lasting impression in every role.

Oh Jung Se, who plays Bong Je Soon, is known for his wide acting range, shifting easily between natural, everyday performances and deep emotional work.

Heo Sung Tae, who plays Kang Beom Ryong, boasts powerful charisma and a commanding screen presence. Even in intense roles, he delivers detailed emotional expression that has left a strong impression on global audiences.

As a result, expectations are rising for the synergy that the three actors, each of whom has his own distinct style, will create in a single project. In particular, attention is focused on what kind of chemistry the three actors will bring as they command the screen with just a line of dialogue or even a single glance.

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

While you wait, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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