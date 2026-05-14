Lee Min Ki And MONSTA X’s Hyungwon Confirmed For New Multi-Format Project

Lee Min Ki and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon will star in the upcoming multi-format project “The Grim Reaper Life Extension Project” (literal title)!

“The Grim Reaper Life Extension Project” is a human black comedy about a principled rookie Grim Reaper and a veteran Grim Reaper supervisor who is a professional rule-breaker. The two become involved in a forbidden effort to extend human life beyond its limits.

Lee Min Ki plays Kang Rim, a veteran Grim Reaper who often bends the rules but remains the top performer in his field.

Hyungwon portrays Jun Ho, a rookie Grim Reaper who strictly follows the rules and treats death strictly as work. After meeting Kang Rim, Jun Ho begins to question his beliefs.

Kang Rim, while observing Jun Ho, gradually becomes involved in unexpected situations. Attention is focused on the dynamic and chemistry between the two Grim Reapers, who have opposite personalities.

“The Grim Reaper Life Extension Project” was developed as a multi-format project from the early stages of production, spanning film, mid-form content, and short-form content.

The project aims to expand the use of its intellectual property by adapting a single story into formats of different lengths and pacing. It also serves as a strategic effort to respond to increasingly diverse content consumption patterns.

“The Grim Reaper Life Extension Project” is in post-production and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me”:

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Or watch Hyungwon’s drama “CEO-dol Mart” below!

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