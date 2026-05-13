Lee Sang Yeob And VIXX’s Hyuk Confirmed For New Horror Film

Lee Sang Yeob and VIXX’s Hyuk will star in the upcoming film “Pink Box” (literal title)!

Earlier on May 11, Hyuk’s agency COMPANION COMPANY confirmed that he will appear as Sung Gyu in the film “Pink Box.”

On May 13, Lee Sang Yeob’s agency Management LEDO said the actor will also star in the film as Hyun Soo, the influencer.

“Pink Box” is an omnibus-style horror film about five popular influencers who each reach 1 million followers and become caught up in a series of mysterious disappearances after a celebration party.

Hyuk plays Sung Gyu, a magazine journalist who investigates the truth behind the disappearances.

Lee Sang Yeob takes on the role of Hyun Soo, known as a “dark film critic.” He is an influencer with 1 million subscribers who rose to fame after a sharp, critical film review. He is the central figure in the “Starman” episode.

As a creator riding a strong wave of success that can influence a film’s box office performance, Hyun Soo’s story unfolds when he encounters a mysterious “Pink Box” that suddenly appears before him, delivering pure horror.

“Pink Box” began filming on May 7 and has officially entered production. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yeob in “My Lovely Boxer” with subtitles on Viki:

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And Hyuk in “Color Rush 2” below:

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