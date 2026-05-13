Lee Jun Young Transforms Into A Rookie Employee With Impressive Capabilities In “Reborn Rookie”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared new stills featuring Lee Jun Young!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

In the newly released stills, Hwang Jun Hyun heads to work at Choi Sung Group in a neat, professional outfit. The profile chart highlights Hwang Jun Hyun’s exceptional capabilities. As a former soccer player, he possesses outstanding speed, strength, and endurance. On top of that, thanks to his experience as the head of a conglomerate, he boasts top-tier judgment, strategic thinking, negotiation skills, and crisis management abilities.

The production team stated, “The character Hwang Jun Hyun, who is inhabited by Kang Yong Ho’s soul, will showcase a unique charm created by combining Kang Yong Ho’s experience with Hwang Jun Hyun’s youth,” adding, “Please look forward to Kang Yong Ho’s eventful second life.”

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

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