3 Emotional And Spooky K-Dramas To Watch If You Miss “Phantom Lawyer”

After falling in love with Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a kindhearted and righteous lawyer, who, acquiring the unique ability to see ghosts, decides to help lost souls seek justice, it comes as no surprise that some viewers yearn for that combination of heartfelt stories, comical moments, and thrilling plot twists. If you are one of the many who are addicted to this genre of shows, here are some emotional K-dramas with a touch of spookiness to watch if you miss “Phantom Lawyer”!

A prickly famous chef, a painfully shy assistant, and a sassy female ghost make the most unconventional yet unforgettable combination. An oldie but goldie show, “Oh My Ghost” follows the story of Na Bong Sun (Park Bo Young), a timid woman who lives haunted by her ability to see ghosts until she meets Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi), a young woman who died on unknown circumstances and is literally on the run trying to fulfill her last wish before going to the afterlife. Deciding they could help each other achieve their goals, Bong Sun reluctantly allows Soon Ae to possess her body, unaware of the consequences this could bring to both of them, especially after Chef Kang Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk) starts to fall in love with Bong Sun.

A show that could be considered one of the pioneers of this genre, “Oh My Ghost” remains as one of the fans’ favorites. Displaying her unending natural charm, Park Bo Young makes you fall in love with her as both sweet Bong Sun and cheeky Soon Ae. As the first starts to break out of her shell and confidently finds her own path in life, Kim Seul Gi also steals your heart with her pitiful yet resilient story, which turns into a chilling point of the show. On the other hand, Jo Jung Suk adds to the show with his complex character, who slowly but surely opens up his hesitating heart, going from an unapproachable man to the sweetest lover. If you want to go down the nostalgia line, then make sure to add this K-drama to your must-watch.

Watch “Oh My Ghost” here:

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Every great magician has some tricks up his sleeve, but for Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae Jin), the key to his success as a showman isn’t exactly in his clothes but in his head, as he has the extraordinary ability to see and speak with ghosts. With three spirits as his faithful assistants, Cha Woong has been able to build a career as an incredible magician. However, when he is closer than ever to reaching his goal of fleeing to a desert island and spending the rest of his life isolated from the world he despises, a simple video recording threatens to reveal to the world his secret. That’s when his path crosses with Go Seul Hae (Jin Ki Joo), a police officer who dreams of becoming a detective to uncover the truth of her father’s death.

After more than a couple of misunderstandings, Cha Woong, Seul Hae, and his group of ghosts start an unlikely team to not only free Cha Woong from the burden of his ancestor’s karma but also to find the culprit behind the death of Seul Hae’s father and to fulfill the rest of the group’s pending matters. As the plot moves forward, what starts as a simple comedy turns into a rollercoaster of emotions between the thriller criminal mysteries and the touching goodbye scenes. Another interesting element in this K-drama is that, while the main couple begins as your typical enemies-to-lovers, their relationship turns out to be even more intricate than you could have expected. If you’re wondering what other secret this story could have in store for you, tune in now!

Watch “From Now On, Showtime” here:

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Before reaching heaven, every soul has the chance to rest in one special place with only the best of the best. “Hotel Del Luna” offers the most luxurious experience for ghosts, at least for the ones who can pay for it. That is the rule of its owner, Jang Man Wol (IU), a heartless and frivolous thousand-year spirit who is condemned to atone for her sins until she finds a new owner for the hotel, without any chance of actually doing so. After centuries of running the place smoothly, Man Wol finds her first glimpse of hope when Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) joins her as the new manager to pay for an old debt from his father. Inadvertently, what seems like the beginning of a nightmare ends up as one of the most epic love stories.

Though gruesome to the point of actually making things scary, this K-drama combines the excellent performance from every main and secondary cast member with an intriguing story and electric chemistry to deliver a total banger of a show that became one of the most impactful K-dramas of 2019. The plot follows diverse underlying storylines, but the main focus remains on the unfulfilled connection between Jang Man Wol, her first love Go Chung Myung (Lee Do Hyun), and the mysterious fateful connection with Chan Sung. If you haven’t watched this one or you’re craving for a re-watch, this is your cue to do so.

Watch “Hotel Del Luna” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love” and “Yumi’s Cells 3“

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match”