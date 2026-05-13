Watch: Kong Seong Ha Seeks Shaman Kim Jae Joong's Help After Students Mysteriously Disappear In New Film Trailer

Upcoming film “The Shrine” has released its main trailer!

“The Shrine” tells the story of three college students who go missing during an expedition to an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan, and how a shaman and his friend from college uncover the identity of the evil spirit behind the disappearance of the missing students.

Kim Jae Joong plays Myung Jin, a shaman who performs exorcisms. Myung Jin, who has been suffering from mysterious nightmares in Korea, heads to an abandoned shrine in Japan after a phone call from his college friend Yoo Mi (Kong Seong Ha).

The newly released teaser begins with captions warning that the university students have stepped into a place they should never have entered. As tension builds, viewers are given a glimpse of the abandoned shrine filled with eerie items. Strange events begin to unfold as the college students, who appear to have become possessed, disappear without a trace.

Yoo Mi then calls Myung Jin to ask for his help, and Myung Jin is seen heading to Japan, where he visits the mysterious shrine upon his arrival. In one scene, he is seen performing a shamanic ritual, while in another, he appears to be asking the evil spirit what it really wants.

The production company stated, “With its exotic and eerie visuals, Korean shamanism, and a mysterious horror atmosphere, [‘The Shrine’] will reach audiences this summer as the most intense shamanistic occult horror film in theaters.”

Watch the trailer below!

“The Shrine” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea on June 17.

While you wait, watch Kim Jae Joong in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

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And check out Kong Seong Ha’s drama “Love Me” below:

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