Park Eun Bin And Kim Hae Sook Go Up Against Sinister Superpowered Trio In “The WONDERfools”

Netflix’s upcoming series “The WONDERfools” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.

First, the newly released still of Kim Jeon Bok (Kim Hae Sook) warmly embracing her beloved granddaughter Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin) highlights the grandmother’s deep affection for her only grandchild. Determined to keep Chae Ni safe no matter the danger, Jeon Bok appears to be a caring grandmother who simply wants her granddaughter to stay healthy and happy. However, she also harbors a surprising past as the notorious “King Jeon Bok,” a legendary loan shark who once dominated Myeongdong’s underground money-lending world.

Meanwhile, a still of Ha Won Do (Son Hyun Joo) inside an underground laboratory sparks curiosity about the mysterious new project he may be planning after returning to Haeseong City. As the former head of the secret “Wunderkinder Project,” which researched superpowers in the past, Ha Won Do exudes a chilling presence. His cold gaze—appearing as though he is threatening someone while concealing countless secrets—hints at the danger he may bring to the city.

The newly released stills also spotlight the three “Wunderkinder” who gained superpowers after being experimented on by Ha Won Do, whom they call “father”: Seok Joo Ran (Jung Yi Seo), Seok Ho Ran (Choi Yoon Ji), and Kim Pal Ho (Bae Na Ra).

Seok Joo Ran’s unreadable expression draws attention to her brainwashing abilities, which allow her to manipulate anyone at will, leaving viewers wondering exactly who she has set her sights on.

Meanwhile, Seok Ho Ran—who possesses the power to create hallucinations—captures attention with one glowing white eye, adding to the mystery surrounding both her abilities and the consequences they may bring.

Finally, Kim Pal Ho, the de facto leader of the Wunderkinder with the ability to control gravity, is expected to inject even more unpredictability into the story as he actively carries out Ha Won Do’s sinister plans.

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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