Watch: Krystal Announces New Solo Single “PWLT”

Krystal is gearing up to release new solo music!

On May 13, Krystal unveiled Episode 2 of “Charging Crystals” through the official YouTube channel of her agency BANA, offering fans a deeper look into the creative process behind her upcoming solo album. The episode ends with the reveal of her new single “PWLT.”

“PWLT,” the second single from Krystal’s first solo album, is set to be released on May 26 at 6 p.m. KST. Physical album pre-orders will run from May 15 at 2 p.m. KST through May 21.

Fans who pre-order the album during the designated period will receive a special poster version that differs from the official poster available after the album’s release.

The new episode also continues to chronicle Krystal’s album-making journey, capturing moments from Jeju’s House of Refuge and Taiwan, featuring recording sessions with Sunset Rollercoaster’s Kuo-Hung Tseng, studio work with acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Toro y Moi, choreography practice footage, and various behind-the-scenes moments from the album production process.

Watch the video below!

Stay tuned for more updates!