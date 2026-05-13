Watch: FLARE U Finds Their 'WAY 2 U' In Lovable And Youthful Debut MV

FLARE U Is here with their highly-anticipated debut!

FLARE U is a new duo consisting of former “BOYS II PLANET” contestants Chuei Li Yu and Kang Woo Jin.

On May 13, FLARE U unveiled their first mini album “YOUTH ERROR” along with the music video for the title track “WAY 2 U.”

“WAY 2 U” is a hybrid pop track that captures the excitement of realizing romantic feelings that go beyond friendship after emotions suddenly spark and rushing toward that person without hesitation.

Watch the music video below!

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