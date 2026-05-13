Watch: aespa Drops Fierce Dance Practice Video For 'WDA (Whole Different Animal)'

aespa has revealed the full choreography for their new pre-release track!

On May 13, aespa released the official dance practice video for their new song “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, which will be included on their upcoming studio album “LEMONADE.”

The new video offers a full view of all four members’ dance moves throughout the song, along with the various formations they create together with their backup dancers.

Check out aespa’s dance practice video for “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” below!