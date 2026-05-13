3 tripleS Members Get Into Minor Car Accident + Sit Out Performance

tripleS’s ChaeYeon, HaYeon, and Sullin sat out the group’s latest performance after getting into a minor car accident.

On May 13, MODHAUS announced that ChaeYeon, HaYeon, and Sullin had been involved in a minor accident and had been advised by a doctor to “rest and focus on recovery.”

As a result, the three members sat out tripleS’s performance at the UNIST Cultural Exchange Festival, with their bandmates YuBin, Kaede, and ChaeWon taking their place in the lineup instead.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows: