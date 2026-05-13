3 tripleS Members Get Into Minor Car Accident + Sit Out Performance
tripleS’s ChaeYeon, HaYeon, and Sullin sat out the group’s latest performance after getting into a minor car accident.
On May 13, MODHAUS announced that ChaeYeon, HaYeon, and Sullin had been involved in a minor accident and had been advised by a doctor to “rest and focus on recovery.”
As a result, the three members sat out tripleS’s performance at the UNIST Cultural Exchange Festival, with their bandmates YuBin, Kaede, and ChaeWon taking their place in the lineup instead.
The agency’s full English statement is as follows:
Hello, this is MODHAUS.
We would like to inform you of a change in the participating members for today’s UNIST Cultural Exchange Festival performance.
tripleS members ChaeYeon, HaYeon, and Sullin were involved in a minor traffic accident while traveling and visited a medical institution. Following the medical staff’s recommendation, they have been advised to rest and focus on recovery.
Accordingly, the participating members for today’s performance have been changed as follows:
Previous: ChaeYeon, HaYeon, Sullin
Updated: YuBin, Kaede, ChaeWon
Today’s performance will be attended by a total of 8 members: HyeRin, NaKyoung, YuBin, Kaede, Kotone, Mayu, ChaeWon, and JiYeon.
We sincerely apologize to WAV for causing concern and disappointment to those who have been waiting for the performance.
Our company will continue to prioritize the artists’ health above all else and provide full support so they can recover fully.
We once again apologize for the confusion caused by this sudden change in participating members and ask for your kind understanding and warm support for the members.
Thank you.