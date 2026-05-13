'KPop Demon Hunters' Announces Live Concert Tour

“KPop Demon Hunters” is going on tour!

On May 13 local time, Netflix officially announced its plans for a “KPop Demon Hunters” global concert tour.

Few details have been revealed about the upcoming world tour, which is described as a “live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.”

More information about the tour, including cities, dates, and details about ticket sales, will be revealed later this year. Stay tuned for updates!