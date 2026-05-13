'KPop Demon Hunters' Announces Live Concert Tour

"KPop Demon Hunters" Announces Live Concert Tour

Music
May 13, 2026
by E Cha

“KPop Demon Hunters” is going on tour!

On May 13 local time, Netflix officially announced its plans for a “KPop Demon Hunters” global concert tour.

Few details have been revealed about the upcoming world tour, which is described as a “live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.”

More information about the tour, including cities, dates, and details about ticket sales, will be revealed later this year. Stay tuned for updates!

KPop Demon Hunters

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