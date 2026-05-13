'Sold Out On You' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Quiet Ratings

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has entered the second half of its run!

On May 13, the romantic comedy starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin kicked off its second half on its lowest ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the seventh episode of “Sold Out on You” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent, marking an all-time low for the show.

“Sold Out on You” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And watch Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch” below!

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