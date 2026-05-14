Lim Ji Yeon And Lee Se Hee’s Tense Rivalry Heats Up In “My Royal Nemesis”

“My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

Previously in “My Royal Nemesis,” Shin Seo Ri and Yoon Ji Hyo (Lee Se Hee) clashed during the “Searching for the Queen” audition for Dynasty, a newly launched brand by Se Gye. Refusing to be intimidated by top star Ji Hyo, Seo Ri confidently spoke her mind, criticizing Ji Hyo for saying she wanted to become a “wise wife and good mother” and declaring that she would remain unmarried.

The newly released stills show a tense confrontation between Seo Ri, Ji Hyo, and agency CEO Hong Bu Seon (Baek Ji Won). The three face off in what appears to be a fierce two-against-one battle. Meanwhile, Seo Ri’s tense facial expression and visibly swollen red cheek hint at a troubling turn of events.

Seo Ri, possessed by the spirit of the Joseon-era villainess concubine Kang Dan Shim, fights back fiercely. She gives off an intimidating presence as she stares down Ji Hyo, who tries to slap her, with the sharp gaze of a predator. Ji Hyo also appears shocked by Seo Ri’s intense energy, heightening anticipation over how the confrontation will unfold.

The next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki below:

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And check out her film “Revolver” below!

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