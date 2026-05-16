Park Ji Hyun's Past Idol Charm Breaks Through Her Elegant Chaebol Wife Persona In 'Wild Sing'

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has unveiled new stills of Park Ji Hyun!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Park Ji Hyun plays Do Mi, the center of the co-ed group TRIANGLE. The newly released stills show Do Mi’s everyday life as a chaebol daughter-in-law after retiring from her singing career, as well as her original personality, which reemerges after 20 years.

In one still, Do Mi sits inside a luxury car, wearing a stylish tweed jacket and dark sunglasses while giving off an untouchable aura. Her aloof expression as she looks out the window reflects her current status in high society.

In another image, Do Mi points finger guns to her head and rapidly vents in frustration against the backdrop of a reed field. This is the moment when Do Mi’s girl-crush instincts from her TRIANGLE days, long hidden behind an elegant mask, finally return to the surface.

Park Ji Hyun will bring vitality to the film with her energy and bold performance as Do Mi, who once held the power in TRIANGLE and dominated the group’s waiting room during her days as an idol. Her transformation into Do Mi, an “undisputed center” with undeniable charm, included not only a tan and well-defined abs, but also a fearless willingness to appear unglamorous for the comedic role.

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun’s special appearance in “Our Universe” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)